Omot recorded four points (2-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block across 15 minutes during Sunday's 110-98 win over the Gold.

Omot made his Lakeland debut Sunday after the team acquired him from Westchester earlier last week. The 6-foot-9 forward will likely continue serving as a rotational big man off of the G-League Magic's bench for the rest of the campaign after he averaged 10.1 points and 3.9 rebounds across 31 games as a member of the G-League Knicks.