Omot tallied 12 points (5-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal in 24 minutes during Friday's 113-108 win over the Blue Coats.

Omot's spark off the bench helped the Knicks edge out a narrow victory, despite his inefficiency. Omot posted the highest point differential of any bench player Friday with a plus-12 mark.