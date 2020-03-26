O.J. Mayo: Finds work in China

Mayo agreed to a contract Thursday with a Chinese Basketball Association team, international basketball reporter Zhang Duo reports.

Since being dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for at least two years in July 2016, Mayo has bounced around the international ranks, spending time with clubs in Puerto Rico, Taiwan and China. He'll now get an opportunity in China's top league, but the 32-year-old seems unlikely to resurface in the NBA again even though his suspension has now lapsed.