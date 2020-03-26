O.J. Mayo: Finds work in China
Mayo agreed to a contract Thursday with a Chinese Basketball Association team, international basketball reporter Zhang Duo reports.
Since being dismissed and disqualified from the NBA for at least two years in July 2016, Mayo has bounced around the international ranks, spending time with clubs in Puerto Rico, Taiwan and China. He'll now get an opportunity in China's top league, but the 32-year-old seems unlikely to resurface in the NBA again even though his suspension has now lapsed.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.