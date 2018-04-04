O.J. Mayo: Signs with Puerto Rican club
Mayo has agreed to a contract with San German in Puerto Rico, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Mayo was "dismissed and disqualified" from the NBA in July of 2016 for violating the NBA/NBPA's Anti-Drug Program. Though he planned to appeal his two-year ban, that never came to fruition, so this summer will be the first time he's been eligible to sign an NBA deal. He'll presumably be using his time in Puerto Rico to get some run in before testing NBA waters once again. During his most recent NBA season in Milwaukee, the guard averaged 7.8 points, 2.9 assists and 2.6 rebounds across 26.6 minutes.
