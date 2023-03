Noel tallied tallied 13 points (5-6 FG, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 135-123 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Noel was one of six Westchester players to score in double figures during Tuesday's loss. He is averaging 10.8 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 26.8 minutes across 25 games this season.