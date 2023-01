Noel recorded 20 points (7-8 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 125-93 win over the Swarm.

Noel was a perfect 3-for-3 from two-point range while only missing one three-pointer in Tuesday's blowout win. He was Westchester's second-leading scorer despite coming off the bench.