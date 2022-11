Noel (hamstring) compiled two points (1-6 FG, 0-1 FT), two assists and one rebound over 13 minutes Tuesday versus the Swarm.

Noel had previously been sidelined by a hamstring issue, but his return to action didn't play out particularly well. Noel's plus-5 rating is probably the best part of his night, as he struggled with his shot and picked up five fouls in limited run. Noel is averaging just 14.2 minutes in his two appearances, so he's not exactly a cornerstone of the rotation.