Obi Enechioyia: Heads overseas
Enechioyia has agreed to a contract with Real Betis Energia Plus of the Spanish LEB Oro, Sportando.com reports.
Enechioyia went unselected during the 2018 NBA Draft following four seasons at Temple. He then appeared in six Las Vegas Summer League games with the Pistons, though only garnered 10.8 minutes per tilt. All things considered, he couldn't make a big enough impression for an NBA team to take a chance on him, so he's opting to play professionally overseas.
