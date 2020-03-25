Obi Toppin: Headed to NBA
Toppin announced Wednesday in a video posted on his personal Twitter account that he'll forgo his final two seasons at Dayton to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.
After redshirting in his first season at Dayton, Toppin built on an excellent freshman campaign in 2018-19 to emerge as one of college basketball's top superstars as a redshirt sophomore. The 6-foot-9, 220-pound forward led Dayton to a 29-2 record while averaging 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.0 steal in 31.7 minutes per game. Toppin's high-end athleticism and efficiency from three-point range could make him a top-five selection in the draft.
