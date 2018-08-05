Okaro White: Let go by Cleveland
White was waived by the Cavaliers on Sunday, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
The Cavaliers waived White in order to avoid paying a non-guaranteed portion of his salary for the 2018-19 season. He signed a two-year deal with Cleveland but never ended up playing due while he continued to recover from a broken foot. White has since fully recovered and appeared in summer league, so he should be able to latch onto a roster before the start of training camp.
