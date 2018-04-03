The Cavaliers didn't re-sign White after his 10-day contract with the team expired March 28, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.

White never saw any action with the Cavaliers during his time with the team. The forward has missed a large chunk of the campaign while recovering from the left foot surgery he required in November, so he may not get another look at the NBA level this season.

