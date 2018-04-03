Okaro White: Not retained by Cleveland
The Cavaliers didn't re-sign White after his 10-day contract with the team expired March 28, Keith Smith of RealGM.com reports.
White never saw any action with the Cavaliers during his time with the team. The forward has missed a large chunk of the campaign while recovering from the left foot surgery he required in November, so he may not get another look at the NBA level this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Okaro White: Will sign 10-day contract with Cavaliers•
-
Okaro White: To be waived by Hawks•
-
Hawks' Okaro White: Headed to Atlanta•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Sheds scooter, in walking boot•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Undergoes successful surgery Thursday•
-
Heat's Okaro White: Diagnosed with broken foot•
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...