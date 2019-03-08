Okaro White: Suffers season-ending injury
White has suffered a season-ending right ankle injury, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports.
White has been playing for the Long Island Nets, trying to break back into the NBA after being waived by Washinton in mid-December. That goal will be on hold, however, as White has suffered a season-ending ankle injury. He'll look to resume his pro career next season.
