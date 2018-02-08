Okaro White: To be waived by Hawks
White (foot) will be waived by the Hawks, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
White is still working his way back from a surgically repaired foot, but it looks like the Hawks are going to move on from before waiting out his recovery. White showed plenty of promise his debut season with Miami in 2016-17, but given the seriousness of the foot injury, he may now have to wait until next season to have another shot at the NBA.
