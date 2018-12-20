Okaro White: Waived by Washington
White was waived by the Wizards on Wednesday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
White was waived in order to open a roster spot for the signing of Ron Baker, who addresses the Wizards' need for quality depth at shooting guard. White spent most of this season with the Capital City Go Go, and he could end up signing directly with a G League team should he not get any looks from an NBA squad.
