Carter ended with 23 points (7-15 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-115 loss to Agua Caliente.

The San Diego product was on fire from deep, shooting 54.5 percent from long range on his 11 attempts. Carter is averaging 12.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game over his first 27 appearances with Texas.