Carter notched 18 points (6-15 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block across 32 minutes in Thursday's loss to South Bay.

Austin suffered another loss, but Carter posted a solid stat line and ended just one assist away from recording a double-double. He's recorded double-digit points just four times this season, and the nine-assist output is now a season-high mark for him.