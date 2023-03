Carter posted 25 points (10-17 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 33 minutes in Saturday's win over the Hustle.

Carter has played just two games for Austin, and Saturday's contest went undoubtedly better than his debut when he only scored eight points across 15 minutes in a loss to the Squadron on Thursday. Carter might have done enough to remain in the starting lineup for the upcoming games of a struggling Austin team.