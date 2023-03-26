Carter had 38 points (10-19 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), two rebounds, three assists and three steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's loss to Salt Lake City.

Carter was almost unstoppable Thursday, but the team didn't support him properly and Austin still lost their regular-season finale by 27 points. Carter ends the 2022-23 regular season with averages of 9.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 23 appearances between Austin and Texas. However, he averaged 13.9 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds per contest in his 10 outings with the Spurs.