The Mavericks waived Prosper (wrist) on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Prosper missed the final month of last season after undergoing surgery for a right wrist injury, and he'll now look to find a home elsewhere ahead of the 2025-26 season. It's unclear how far along he is in his rehab, which could impact his value before training camp. After the calendar flipped to 2025, Prosper averaged 5.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.7 steals in 14.1 minutes per game over his final 30 regular-season appearances.