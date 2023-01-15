Sarr did not suit up for the Blue's Thursday night matchup against the G League Ignite.
Even though Sarr was listed as healthy, he did not have the chance to make an impact against the Ignite, which is surprising since he's averaging 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds over 22.9 minutes per night. His next opportunity to suit up will be Jan. 15.
