Sarr managed 15 points (5-10 FG, 0-1 3 Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 123-111 victory against the Agua Caliente Clippers.

Sarr posted a season-high in points on Tuesday continuing his solid shooting from the field and the free throw line (51.3 percent and 77.8 percent this season, respectively). He is still struggling from three-point range, making just one of six in total.