Johnson scored 28 points (10-19 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in Wednesday's 140-129 loss to the Blue Coats. He also recorded eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist.

Johnson has factored into the starting role prominently with Devon Reed spending time with the Pacers, posting multiple 20-plus point outings in the team's last seven games. It's odd to see the 6-9 forward attempt as many three pointers as he has in recent games, but his 7.4 average three-point attempts matches his previous three G League seasons with the Maine Red Claws.