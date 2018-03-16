Omari Johnson: Continues hot streak
Johnson contributed 27 points (10-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal during Wednesday's 140-112 killing of the Skyforce.
The 28-year-old from Oregon State has been undoubtedly hot as of late and Wednesday was no different. Since scoring two points back on Jan. 27, Johnson has been in double figures in scoring during every game while reaching the 30-point mark twice and commonly scoring at least 15 points. Currently, the 6-9 forward is averaging 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds through 40 games played with the Hustle this season.
More News
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...