Johnson contributed 27 points (10-16 FG, 7-12 3Pt), four rebounds, four assists and one steal during Wednesday's 140-112 killing of the Skyforce.

The 28-year-old from Oregon State has been undoubtedly hot as of late and Wednesday was no different. Since scoring two points back on Jan. 27, Johnson has been in double figures in scoring during every game while reaching the 30-point mark twice and commonly scoring at least 15 points. Currently, the 6-9 forward is averaging 15.7 points and 6.5 rebounds through 40 games played with the Hustle this season.