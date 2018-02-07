Johnson recorded 25 points (9-21 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-1 FG), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal during Tuesday's loss at Iowa.

The former Oregon State product continued his double-digit scoring performance streak Tuesday as it reached five games. During the string of games, Johnson is averaging an impressive 19.2 points which is a noticeable increase from his season average of 13.6 points.