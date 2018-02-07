Omari Johnson: Double-digit scoring streak intact
Johnson recorded 25 points (9-21 FG, 6-14 3Pt, 1-1 FG), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal during Tuesday's loss at Iowa.
The former Oregon State product continued his double-digit scoring performance streak Tuesday as it reached five games. During the string of games, Johnson is averaging an impressive 19.2 points which is a noticeable increase from his season average of 13.6 points.
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...