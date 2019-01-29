Omari Johnson: Drains five treys in win
Johnson generated 24 points (8-18 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, four steals and two blocks across 39 minutes Saturday against Canton.
Johnson finished the contest tied for the team lead in points after knocking down 41.7 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. Despite getting outscored by the Charge in the fourth quarter (36-31), the Mad Ants managed to come away with a 116-102 victory with the help of Johnson's contributions. The 6-9 forward has been a staple of his team's scoring attack so far this season, averaging 13.3 ppg through 29 matchups.
