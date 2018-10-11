Omari Johnson: Let go by Pacers
Johnson was waived by the Pacers on Thursday.
Johnson saw action in just four games with the Grizzlies last season and was a long shot to make the Pacers roster ahead of the upcoming campaign. Look for him to join the Pacers' G-League affiliate for the start of the season unless he surprisingly fields interest elsewhere in the NBA. There's also a chance he heads overseas as well.
