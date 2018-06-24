Omari Johnson: Released by Grizzlies
Johnson was released by the Grizzlies on Sunday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Johnson played in just four games with the Grizzlies last season and will now released this offseason in order to open up a roster spot. Look for Johnson to try and latch on with another team prior to training camp, though he's not guaranteed a final roster spot elsewhere and is unlikely to become a relevant fantasy option.
