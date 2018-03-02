Omari Johnson: Scores 29 in loss
Johnson added 29 points (11-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist during Wednesday's 125-116 loss at South Bay.
Since scoring two points on Jan. 27, Johnson has scored past the 13-point mark in 11 consecutive games and has reached hit 29 points twice. A big reason why the former Oregon State forward has seen his scoring erupt is because he is shooting more effectively from three-point range, going 18-for-34 over his last three games. The 28-year-old is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rounds for the Hustle this season.
