Johnson signed a multi-year deal with the Grizzlies on Friday, Michael Wallace of Grind City Media reports.

Johnson has spent the season in the G League with the Memphis Hustle, for whom he averaged nearly 25 points per game after the All-Star break. Johnson will be an option for the tanking Grizzlies over the final four games of the regular season, though his "multi-year" deal is non-guaranteed for 2018-19.