Spellman totaled four points (1-10 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes in Tuesday's 106-103 win over the Mad Ants.

Spellman was incredibly inefficient and shot just 10 percent from the floor Tuesday, but he led the BayHawks on the boards during the narrow victory over Fort Wayne. He's been in the starting lineup for five of the first nine games of the season, averaging 8.1 points and 5.8 rebounds over 22.7 minutes per contest during that time.