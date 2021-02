Spellman logged 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, two blocks and one assist over 26 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Austin Spurs.

Spellman has carved out a consistent role off the bench early in the G League season, and he was one of the team's top contributors in Saturday's loss. The 23-year-old should continue to see considerable usage for the BayHawks this year, even if he remains in a bench role.