Yurtseven recorded 17 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and one assist during Wednesday's loss to Greensboro.

Yurtseven continues to put up terrific numbers despite not having started a game so far, as the center tallied his fourth double-double off the bench in this one. Yurtseven is currently averaging a double-double with 12.6 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.