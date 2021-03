Yurtseven managed 26 points (11-15 FG, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal during Saturday's win over Delaware.

Yurtseven was fantastic in aiding the Blue to the victory Saturday, as the center led all Blue scorers off the bench with a new season high and almost finished with another double-double. The Uzbekistan native has been a great piece off the bench for the team so far this season, as he is averaging 14.4 points and 9.7 rebounds.