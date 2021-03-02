Yurtseven dropped 34 points (12-18 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and three blocks during Monday's loss to Long Island.

Yurtseven was rewarded with his first start of the season and responded with undoubtedly his best outing. His new career high offensively and strong game on the boards led to another double-double, his fifth one this year. Oddly enough though, the center finished minus-25 across 35 minutes of action. Across 11 games played this year, Yurtseven is averaging 16.2 points and 10.0 rebounds.