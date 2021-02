Yurtseven had eight points (4-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist during Friday's loss to the Ignite.

Yurtseven flirted with a double-double off the bench over 19 minutes of action during the Blue's first G League loss the season. The seven-foot center dropped 15.5 points and 9.8 rebounds with Georgetown last season.