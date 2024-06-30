The Jazz will waive Yurtseven on Sunday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Yurtseven was scheduled to earn $2.66 million in 2024-25, but since that portion of the two-year deal he signed in July 2023 was non-guaranteed, the Jazz will be free of any financial obligation by waiving him. The 6-foot-11 center made 48 appearances for Utah in 2023-24, averaging 4.6 points and 4.3 rebounds in 11.4 minutes. He'll look to find work elsewhere as a second- or third-string center.