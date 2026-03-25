Omer Yurtseven: Reaches free agency
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Yurtseven became a free agent Wednesday after his 10-day contract with the Warriors expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
Golden State will have the ability to retain Yurtseven on a second 10-day deal or a rest-of-season contract, but it's unclear if the team intends to re-sign the veteran center prior to Wednesday's game against Brooklyn. Over the course of his initial 10-day deal, Yurtseven averaged 3.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 11.2 minutes per game over his first five appearances before he was left out of the rotation in Monday's 137-131 overtime win over the Mavericks.
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