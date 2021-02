Yurtseven managed 15 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's win over the Hustle.

Aside from his seven turnovers, Yurtseven finished with a fantastic outing off the bench. It was his fourth straight outing with at least eight rebounds while also recording double figures offensively for a third consecutive contest. The Georgetown product is currently posting 12.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists.