Yurtseven had 14 points (6-8 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal during Sunday's win over Rio Grande Valley.

The seven-footer continued to dominate off the bench to start the season, as Yurtseven marked his third double-double with a fabulous outing. In seven appearances all off the bench, Yurtseven is averaging 12.5 points and 10.7 rebounds.