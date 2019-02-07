Casspi (knee) was waived by the Grizzlies on Thursday, Michael Wallace of the Grizzlies' official site reports.

Casspi recently underwent surgery to repair a torn right meniscus, and his return before the end of the season wasn't guaranteed, so it isn't all too surprising to see the Grizzlies part ways with the 30-year-old. Prior to getting cut loose, Casspi posted averages of 6.3 points and 3.2 rebounds in 14.4 minutes.