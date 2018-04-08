Omri Casspi: Waived by Warriors
Casspi was waived by the Warriors on Saturday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.
Casspi struggled with his health for much of the season, most recently being sidelined the last 11 games with a bone bruise in his ankle. That limited him to just 53 games, where he averaged 5.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.0 minutes. With the Warriors upgrading Quinn Cook from a two-way contract to a full one, they needed to release a player, which will now be Casspi. Look for Casspi to continue to go through the rehabilitation process as a free agent and he should field plenty of interest heading into next season once back at full strength.
More News
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....