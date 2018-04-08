Omri Casspi: Waived by Warriors

Casspi was waived by the Warriors on Saturday, Shams Charania of Yahoo! Sports reports.

Casspi struggled with his health for much of the season, most recently being sidelined the last 11 games with a bone bruise in his ankle. That limited him to just 53 games, where he averaged 5.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 14.0 minutes. With the Warriors upgrading Quinn Cook from a two-way contract to a full one, they needed to release a player, which will now be Casspi. Look for Casspi to continue to go through the rehabilitation process as a free agent and he should field plenty of interest heading into next season once back at full strength.