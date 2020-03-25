Onyeka Okongwu: Entering draft
Okongwu announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he'll forgo his final three seasons at USC to enter the 2020 NBA Draft.
Okongwu was one of the top frontcourt players in college basketball as a true freshman, earning All-Pac-12 first-team honors while averaging 16.2 points, 8.6 boards, 2.7 blocks and 1.2 steals in 30.6 minutes per game. The 6-foot-9 center is a candidate to be selected in the lottery.
