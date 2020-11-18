Okongwu is recovering from a foot injury that could keep him sidelined for the entirety of training camp and the early part of the regular season, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The news comes at a less-than-ideal time for Okongwu, who is considered a candidate to be a lottery pick in Wednesday's 2020 NBA Draft. According to Bonnell, the injury isn't expected to dramatically push the 6-foot-9 center down teams' draft boards, but it could hinder Okongwu's chances of making an immediate impact as a rookie. During his lone season at USC, Okongwu averaged 16.2 points, 8.2 boards, 2.7 blocks, 1.2 steals and 1.1 assists in 30.06 minutes per game while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor and 72 percent from the charity stripe.