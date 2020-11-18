Okongwu was diagnosed in early October with a fractured left big toe, Jonathan Givony of ESPN.com reports. He'll likely require 1-to-3 more weeks of recovery time, and the injury isn't expected to affect his availability for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Givony's report paints a rosier picture of Okongwu's health after Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer relayed earlier Wednesday that the injury might result in the 6-foot-9 center missing some time early on during his rookie season. Of course, Okongwu's prognosis could change if he suffers a setback during the tail end of his rehab program, but all indications from multiple teams that have checked in on the prospect are that the injury won't have any long-term implications. Okongwu still looks like a strong candidate to be selected with a lottery pick in Wednesday's draft following a dominant freshman season at USC in which he averaged 16.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in 30.6 minutes per contest.