Mendez logged zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), three assists, a steal and a block in nine minutes during Wednesday's 127-114 loss to the Legends.

Mendez has appeared in just two G League games to begin the year, but he's been held scoreless in each appearance. As long as the Capitanes remain close to full strength, it seems unlikely that Mendez will play a significant role.