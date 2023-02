Mendez supplied eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), one rebound and one assist over 13 minutes in the Capitanes' 114-113 win over the Wolves on Tuesday.

Mendez checked in second in bench scoring to Jassel Perez while offering an efficient performance overall thanks to a sharp shot. The 36-year-old projects to continue filling a modest second-unit role most nights, but he could continue offering solid scoring contributions with modest playing time.