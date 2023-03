Mendez posted five points (2-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt) and one steal across 12 minutes in the Capitanes' 122-107 win over Capital City on Sunday.

Mendez continued to fill a modest role off the bench and contributes primarily on the scoring front. The 36-year-old is averaging 5.7 points across six games while shooting 57.1 percent, including 55.6 percent from the three-point range.