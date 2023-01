Mendez (ribs) recorded six points (2-4 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and one steal across 10 minutes in his Mexico City's 114-110 win over Texas on Sunday.

Mendez's return from a rib injury was brief but productive, with the 36-year-old taking the floor for the first time since November. Now that he's apparently back to full health, Mendez is likely to fill a modest role off the bench moving forward.