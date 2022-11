Robinson accrued 22 points (9-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks in 36 minutes of Tuesday's 126-111 loss to the Charge.

After being waived by the Heat, Robinson returned to the Skyforce and picked up where he left off as one of the team's best players. He contributed across the board Tuesday, nabbing a double-double and two of each defensive stat despite the loss.