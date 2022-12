Robinson poured in 27 points (11-17 FG, 1-4 3PT, 3-5 FT) to pair with 19 rebounds, four assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes of Sunday's 142-96 win over Wisconsin.

Robinson was utterly dominant inside, posting season high's in both points and rebounds. In seven appearances, Robinson has averaged 21.3 points and 12.0 rebounds in 31.1 minutes per game